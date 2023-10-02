Brubaker finishes close to a state birth; four golfers compete in boys districts

Arcanum junior Graham Brubaker tied for the second best score of the field with a 76. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Versailles senior Carson Heitkamp ends his career shooting an 88 at districts. Tri-Village junior Trey Homan shot a 90 in districts. Mississinawa Valley senior Aaron Hummel shot a 101 at districts.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

SPRINGBORO — Four Darke County golfers gave it their all in the Southwest Division III boys golf District Tournament on Oct. 2 at Heatherwoode Golf Club. Only the top two teams and the top two individuals not on a qualifying team moved on to states.

Arcanum junior and WOAC boys golfer of the year Graham Brubaker was the closest one out of the group to get a spot in the State Tournament as he finished tied for the second best score of the event with a 76. He came up just short in a three-player playoff.

Versailles senior Carson Heitkamp finished tied for 35th with a score of 88. Tri-Village junior Trey Homan finished tied for 38th with a score of 90. Mississinawa Valley senior Aaron Hummel finished tied for 61st with a score of 101.

All four golfers end their season going up against a tough field in districts.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]