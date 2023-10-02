Lady Wave soccer continue to show growth in loss to Stebbins

Sophomore Jayda Lyons drills her penalty kick to tie the game in the first half. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Rachel Wright had another great game racking up more saves on the season. Senior Joslyn Crist (right) and sophomore Cheyanne Gear (left) both were a part of the great defensive effort by the Greenville defense.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville girls soccer team went into halftime tied 1-1 against Stebbins, but couldn’t come away with the win. The Lady Wave fell 3-1 at home on Oct. 2.

Assistant coach John Tabler said the team did well getting through the events of last week and stayed focus during homecoming week.

“This is a busy week, homecoming week. Everybody’s thoughts are in 15 different places. After last week, I thought there was some real good healing that occurred. We are still trying to get to that next level of play,” Tabler said.

In the first half, both teams had their chances early but couldn’t get anything in the net. The Lady Indians drew first blood with a goal from outside the box in the 17th minute to go up 1-0.

In the 12th minute, sophomore Jayda Lyons scored a penalty kick and tied the game up, 1-1.

It didn’t take too long after halftime for Stebbins to get back on the scoreboard. After the opening kick, Stebbins scored in the 39th minute. They added on a goal 15 minutes later.

Greenville didn’t let the goals affect their play. Tabler said the team had some good passes and did some good things defensively. Sophomore Rachel Wright was solid in net once again and her defense made plays to slow down or stop many of the Stebbins’ runs.

Tabler said the seniors on this team do a great job being leaders and giving it their all. Most of the team are filled with sophomores and freshmen. This game showed the team is still trying to learn the game at a varsity level and what it takes to improve.

“We’re still really, really young. It’s not an excuse because we are three-quarters or 80% through the season. But, those young ladies are still trying to learn what this process looks like and how this game really is played,” Tabler said.

The Lady Wave had a few chances with some runs at the goal and had some corner kicks late in the game. Tabler said the team continued to have great communication on the field and were giving it their best effort.

The team couldn’t get another goal in as Stebbins held them off to get the win.

Greenville is now 1-11-2 on the season with a 1-6 conference record. The team will travel to Piqua next on Oct. 4. Tabler said the team will keep chugging along as they continue to mainly focus on getting better after each practice and each game.

“We’ll keep practicing and keep playing. Hopefully by the end of it, we’re going to get a win. That’s what we strive for,” Tabler said.

