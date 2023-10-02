By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

October is my favorite color – Autumn’s true colors are shown during the month of October. We are blessed with the richest and lusciousness of warm colors in our nature during this month. May you enjoy the season and all the fun it brings!

Special blessings to local residents celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Mark and Carmy Farmer were married October 6, 1973, at Ithaca United Methodist Church (now known as SonRise Church) in Ithaca, Ohio. Mark and Carmy have resided in the Arcanum area most of their married life. They have two sons and three grandchildren and were given a 50th anniversary trip to Savannah, Georgia to celebrate. Their children are Josh (Dawn) Farmer and Cory (Mara) Farmer; grandchildren are Ashlynn Jo Farmer, Madison (Pierce) Lindemuth and Bennett (Kiannah) Farmer. Congratulations to the Farmers!

Congratulations to AHS graduate class of 2009, Zachary Smith. Zach is the son of Chad and Melanie Smith and most recently was awarded the rank of Major in the US Marine Corps. Zach began his career in the military following graduation and reported for duty in January of 2010. Zach and his wife Olivia live in Holly Ridge, North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and is presently working towards a master’s degree in aviation maintenance from Embry Riddle University. Zach is a very humble young man and wants credit to be given to all those he has served with of the past decade to his success. In addition to his education, he also holds the Navy Commendation medal and the 1029 Earle Hattaway Award. Additionally, he is certified in Lean Six Sigma where he holds a Green Belt. Congratulations, Major Zach Smith!

The Arcanum Fire Company’s Pork Chop dinner will be held on October 29th right after Trick or Treat. Get your tickets now from any Arcanum firefighter or at Arcanum Greenville National Bank or the Village Office. This will be a drive-through only and you must have a ticket to get a meal. Tickets are on sale now until October 14th. Pickup time on the 29th will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the fire station.

SAVE THE DATE – The annual Ham and Bean supper and Halloween Parade and Costume Contest in downtown Arcanum will be on Thursday, October 26th. The Arcanum Business Association will begin serving soup at 4:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Park on West South Street. The parade will commence at 6:00 p.m. with line-up at 5:45 p.m. at the Arcanum Fieldhouse, and the costume contest will follow near the stage in Veteran’s Park. Then a few days later, Trick or Treat will be on Sunday, October 29th from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites you to SAVE THE DATE for their upcoming Annual Christmas Bazaar of gently used Christmas items and decor. Put this date on your calendar, Friday, November 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a 50/50 Raffle, Door Prizes, Christmas Bake Shoppe; come shop and support your local AWTHS! They appreciate the community’s yearlong support. Share and bring a friend. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum.

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” ~ Oscar Wilde

“It must be October, the trees are falling away and showing their true colors.” ~ Charmaine J Forde