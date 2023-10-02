Solvita announces upcoming blood drives

DARKE COUNTY – Support the fight against cancer and get a chance to win Rose Bowl tickets by donating at the Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) blood drives. The following blood drives will be held:

* Bradford High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 9 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave.

* Greenville community blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Make an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita Oct. 2 through Nov. 4 will receive the “Count on Me to Help Fight Cancer” t-shirt to wear with pride during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Cancer and its treatment can damage blood cells causing many cancer patients to rely on regular blood and platelet transfusions to help them survive. One fourth of all blood donations in the U.S. goes to help cancer patients.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center will be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is the “granddaddy” of bowl games and is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.