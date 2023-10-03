Sunsdahl moves on to Division I boys golf District Tournament

Senior Ethan Sunsdahl won a playoff hole to move on to districts next week. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

SPRINGFIELD — The Greenville boys golf team competed in the Southwest Division I boys golf Sectional Tournament on Oct. 3 at Reid Park North Golf Club.

The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team moved on to districts. Senior Ethan Sunsdahl won on a second playoff hole to secure the final spot and will compete in the District Tournament. He shot a 79 at the event.

Greenville finished ninth as a team with a 357. Senior Aidan Honeyman had an 88, senior Aaron Lavy had a 90, senior Will Gettinger had a 100 and senior Bryce Blumenstock had a 107.

The District Tournament will be at Heatherwoode Golf Course on Oct. 11. Sunsdahl will have to be one of the top three scorers at the event to move on to the State Tournament.