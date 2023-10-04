Stagelight Players bring Jekyll & Hyde to stage

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present the Noah Smith adaptation of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, directed by Emily Beisner and Chris Garner. Performances will be held Oct. 20 through Oct. 29 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus.

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is a classic gothic story that follows lawyer Gabriel John Utterson as he investigates strange happenings between his friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and the criminal Edward Hyde.

“I’ve enjoyed getting back into the director’s seat and working with everyone to bring this production to life,” said Beisner. “Almost everyone is familiar with the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, so picking the play wasn’t too hard. Our production is based on the original novel; however, there are a few differences to keep the audience engaged and to keep the production flowing. I couldn’t be more grateful for my cast and crew. They’re the backbone of this production. Come out and support the arts at Edison State!”

Performances will be held Friday, Oct. 20; Saturday, Oct. 21; Friday, Oct. 27; and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. each night. A matinee performance will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults or $5 for students and are available for purchase with cash at the door. For more information, email Beisner at [email protected].