Chapter visits Senior Citizen Community Center

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Sept. 11, the Versailles FFA Members visited the Versailles Senior Citizen Community Center to celebrate the monthly birthday celebration. Every month they celebrate birthdays with cake and ice cream as well with games or a craft at the end.
This month the residents played bingo, next month the FFA will be celebrating October birthdays with a fall craft. The Versailles FFA members who attended were Maggie McGlinch, Karlie Litten, Juli Stephan, Allison Perrion, Lydia Alton, Makenzie Spradlin, Madilyn Wagner, Brooklyn Livingston, Skylyn Bradley, Simone Grieshop, Abby Henry, Gracie Henry, Margaret Schmitmeyer, Alayna Dirksen, Josie Pothast, Danica York, Lauren Grogean, Tristan Ward, Ryan Schoeff, and Elias Mosier.