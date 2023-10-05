Bennett to run for Prosecuting Attorney

James D. Bennett

GREENVILLE — James D. Bennett, assistant prosecuting attorney, Darke County, recently announced that he is running as a conservative Republican for Darke County Prosecuting Attorney in 2024.

Bennett has been an assistant prosecuting attorney for Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby III since 2017. Ormsby is not seeking re-election in 2024. Prior to serving the citizens of Darke County, Bennett served as an assistant prosecuting attorney and first assistant prosecuting attorney in Miami County for over 26 years. As a career prosecutor, he has handled over 145 felony trials, with a wide range of offenses up to aggravated murder. In addition, he provides legal advice to all elected officials, townships, and other boards and agencies.

Born and raised in Darke County, Bennett is a 1975 graduate of Versailles High School and a 1981 graduate of Wright State University where he majored in business. He attended the University of Dayton School of Law. Shortly after graduation in 1985 he became an assistant prosecuting attorney and started his career in public service. He currently resides in Versailles.

In addition to his career as a prosecutor, Bennett has been teaching and training police officers since 1990. He has taught at area police academies and assists in yearly training of local law enforcement. In 2014, he accepted a position from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine to be a law enforcement training officer at the state police academy in London, Ohio.

Bennett states “I am the most experienced attorney in Darke County to lead the prosecutor’s office. I believe in accountability and the rule of law. I have an excellent relationship with law enforcement and am open to new ideas in our mission to serve and protect the citizens of Darke County. Experience matters.”

The Daily Advocate/Early Bird lets You Decide. We do not endorse candidates or issues, but provide a forum for candidates to share their information. Information is shared across our media platforms including The Daily Advocate, The Early Bird, DailyAdvocate.com and social media through local candidate and issue announcements, letters to the editor and video debates/forums. For more information, email Editor Ryan Berry at [email protected].