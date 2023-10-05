GHS Fall Concert is Songs of the 70’s

GHS vocal music students are preparing for the Fall Concert on Oct. 9 Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School vocal music department will present its annual Fall Concert, entitled “Songs of the 70’s”, on Monday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall.

The show will consist of a variety of well-known hits from the 1970’s. The Wavaires will open the show with “Boogie Wonderland”, “Singing the 70’s”, and “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Concert Choir will perform “Stairway to Heaven”, “Imagine”, and “Let it Be”. Collage will perform “Jolene”, “Dancing Queen”, and “Girls Gone ABBA”. The Wavaire gentlemen will sing “Country Roads, Take Me Home”. Select soloists will perform selections between the large group acts. Solo selections include “I Will Survive”, “Hard Luck Woman”, “New York State of Mind”, “Baby Come Back”, “So Far Away”, and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered”. The combined choirs will close the show with “Listen to the Music”.

Tickets for the performance on Oct. 9 can be purchased online at ghsvocalmusicboosters.seatyourself.biz. Tickets online are $5 for adults and $3 for children/students. All seats at the door will be sold for $7; plan to purchase your tickets online for a better seat selection and a lower price.

The GHS Choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge, accompanied by Christopher Andres, and choreographed by Brooke Williams. Be sure to like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the G.H.S. Vocal Music program and other events.