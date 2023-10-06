COVID vaccines available around county

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department now offers the RSV immunization for those 60 years and older. Additionally, the new Pfizer COVID 2023-2024 formulation is available for individuals over the age of 12 years and are uninsured or underinsured. The new Moderna COVID 2023-2024 formulation is available for individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and 19 years and older.Lastly, the new Pfizer formulation is also available for those ages 6 month – 11 years, regardless of insurance coverage.

Immunizations are available on Tuesdays during walk-in hours from 8-10:30 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. at the Health Department, 300 Garst Avenue in Greenville. For questions about availability, please contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 215. To find COVID-19 vaccines near you, visit www.vaccines.gov/search. For a list of COVID vaccine availability in Darke County, please see the graphic. Please check with your provider to see if the vaccine is available.