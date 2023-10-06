Local Briefs

Clothing Bank at Oakland

GETTYSBURG — Come and select from a variety of clothing options

in the clothing bank at Oakland Church of the Brethren.

There are lots of summer clothes, winter coats, pants, jeans, dresses, shirts, blouses, clothes for kids. All items are free and waiting for you to enjoy.

The Clothing Bank will be open Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oakland is located at 8058 Horatio- Harris Creek Road, 2.5 miles north of Gettysburg.

Township meeting changed

GREENVILLE — Due to a scheduling conflict, Greenville Township Board of Trustees will move its first November meeting to Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 a.m.

County offices closed

GREENVILLE — Darke County’s government offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day.

College, Career and Military Fair

VERSAILLES — Save the date and make plans to attend the sixth annual College, Career and Military Fair sponsored by Versailles FFA and High School Guidance Counselor Hollie Ahrens on Monday, Nov. 13, 6-7:30 p.m. This College Fair will be free and open to grades ninth through 12th along with the students’ parents. More details to follow in future articles.

Pet and Novelty Parade

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show is inviting everyone to be a participant in the Bradford Pumpkin Show Pet and Novelty Parade. The parade will be held Oct. 14, at noon. Line-up will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the City Building located on North Miami Avenue. For more information contact Joanna Pittenger at 937-216-8951 or email [email protected]. Further details regarding categories can be found on the web site at bradford pumpkin show.com.

Franklin Monroe BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the cafetorium at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, Oct. 16. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m.

DCP Commissioners

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 State Route 502 W, Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Oct. 18 at noon.

Arcanum Finance Committee

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Finance Committee will be on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum.

Revival in Union City

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Apostolic Restoration Church, 212 W Pearl, Union City, Ind. Will be hosting a reival on Sundays, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15. The revival begins at 2 p.m.