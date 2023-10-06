Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

Sept. 25

DOMESTIC: At 12:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Summer Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. Jeremy Myers had been drinking alcohol and became intoxicated. He followed the female victim outside and attempted to put her in a headlock, and while the female was tethering her dog, something hit her neck/jaw area. She fell to the ground and Myers grabbed her by the face, then around her neck with his hand in an attempt to again strangle her. He was arrested and charged for domestic violence, no bond.

Sept. 28

WELFARE CHECK: Officers responded to the 1100 block of Russ Road to assist with a welfare check. Candice Maloney gave officers a false name repeatedly for the male subject and eventually told officers she would not tell them the truth about the male subject. A K9 unit alerted to illegal narcotics in the vehicle, and a search was conducted. An uncapped used hypodermic needle was located on the driver seat floor board, and the male late identified as Nathan Sharp was arrested. Sharp was also found to have felony warrants for his arrest through Montgomery County, Ohio Adult Parole, and another felony warrant through Kentucky. Multiple other hypodermic needles, a plastic bag containing an unknown crystal like substance, another baggie containing an unknown purple substance were also found. Maloney said they were hers, and she was arrested. They both were transported to the jail.

Sept. 29

WANTED PERSON: At 3:08 p.m. officers observed a listed vehicle fail to display a license plate. A traffic stop was attempted, and the driver fled on foot. A pursuit began, but officers ended up losing sight of the male subject. While observing the vehicle, officers located a temporary license plate in the back window that had been covered with a tarp. The truck came back to Lenvil Persinger who had an active warrant for his arrest through Miami County for obstruction. His license was also under a non-compliance suspension, and citations were written for driving under suspension, failure to display, and obstructing official business to be served when he is located.

Sept. 30

DISORDERLY: At 9:04 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Russ Road in reference to a possible assault. After investigation Justin Ungericht was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Oct. 3

WANTED PERSON: At 9:58 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a wanted person. Russell Bolin was arrested on a warrant for theft. Due to an injury on his foot, he was taken to the hospital. Afterwards, he was transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 2:26 p.m. officers apprehended a known subject at the 200 block of East Main Street on an active warrant out of Darke County in reference to a probation violation on an original charge of drug possession. Shown Grant was arrested and transported ot the jail to be held without bond.

