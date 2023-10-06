VAPPA presents Night on the Towne

There will be entertainment throughout Versailles during A Night on the Towne. Jay and Julia Riethman Lauren Rismiller

VERSAILLES — Make plans to visit downtown Versailles on Saturday, Oct. 14. Great deals begin at 5 p.m. and live music at 6 p.m. Entertainment is scheduled, admission is free, and fun is definite.

1984 Creative, C&C Clothez, and Blue Willow will have special sales from 5-8 p.m.

Visit four of the participating businesses and you are eligible for a drawing. An opportunity to welcome visitors from surrounding communities.

The Night on the Towne event is fashioned after the Bicentennial Downtown Celebration held in 2019. A night of live entertainment and an opportunity to gather and invite visitors. The Versailles Area Pride & Progress Association is organizing the evening with hopes of making it an annual event. No need to wait 200 years to support the downtown businesses.

Versailles will also kick off releasing a series of free post cards depicting the murals recently installed downtown. Pick up the first card which celebrates Versailles as one of the best hometowns in Ohio and watch for new cards to be released following the event.

Entertainment Schedule

Creekside – Buff Francis performs 8-11 p.m.

Eagles – Tommy John performs 7-10 p.m.; Must be 21 – open to non-members

McBo’s Lanes – Danny Schneible performs 7-9 p.m.

Silas – Jay & Julia Riethman performs 6-9 p.m.

VFW – “The Bunker” – Lauren Rismiller 7-9 p.m.; Must be 21 – open to non-members.

Shopping Schedule

C&C Clothez, 5-8 p.m.

Blue Willow – 5-8pm

1984 Creative – OPEN 5-8pm

Versailles Cheerleaders – at C&C Clothez; a bake sale benefit Kara Didier.

Pick Up your Passport the night of the event or at Johns IGA or any participating business. The night of the event, collect a sticker at each location. Collect at least four and enter your Passport into the drawing starting at 8pm at the Village Hall (by the fountain).

A drawing will be held at 10 p.m. including a wide variety of prizes from local businesses including: 1984 Creative, McBo’s, Blue Willow, Silas – Hotel Versailles, Stillwater Valley Golf Club, The Winery at Versailles, Twenty-one Barrels, Mi Casa, Soothing Touch, Winans, C&C Clothez, Johns IGA, Prosperity Promotions, BowlerStore.com and the VFW. You need not be present to win.

The event is sponsored by Prenger Financial Services, King’s Command and Zechar Bailey. Presented by the members of the Versailles Area Pride and Progress Association. The Versailles Area Pride & Progress Association was founded in 2018 with the goal of improving the quality of life within the Village of Versailles and surrounding communities. VAPPA promotes members coming together to have a positive impact on the community. For information on VAPPA or membership email VAPPA, [email protected]. All decisions by the VAPPA committee regarding the drawing are final.