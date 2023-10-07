Benefit for Our Farm Sanctuary

GREENVILLE — On Oct. 21, Our Farm Sanctuary and Soni’s Suds Soap will host a charity wine tasting and craft show to benefit Our Farm Sanctuary. Proceeds from the wine tasting will help make an impact on the animal’s lives at OFS. The nonprofit provides shelter, food, veterinary and adoption services to abused, rescued, and abandoned animals.

In attendance at the wine tasting will be AR Winery, the Olde Schoolhouse Winery and the Winery at Versailles. Each winery will provide 1 oz tastings of their wines for a minimal cost. Also for sale to support OFS will be wine glasses.

According to Cheryl Mikel, volunteer at OFS, “I have never met a more cohesive and loving group of volunteers. They are totally dedicated to improving the lives of the animals in their care.”

In addition to the wine tastings, many local crafters will be displaying their products for sale. The vendor list includes jewelry, soaps, lotions, paintings, cheesecake, dog treats and dog bandanas, coffee, customized wreaths, jams and jellies, and vintage home décor. Animals will also be available to meet for adoption.

The event will take place on Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3447 Byrket Road, Greenville. For more information, contact Our Farm Sanctuary at 937-506-0696 or Soni’s Suds Soap at 937-260-0877.