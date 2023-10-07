Surviving the Holidays seminar

GREENVILLE — Grief Share: Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. Please join us on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the EUM Downtown Campus, 111 Devor St., Greenville 45331. Registration is free. Childcare is not available.

The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance. These people share honestly about:

· Being prepared for surprising emotions that may hit over the holidays

· What to do about traditions and other coming changes

· How to handle holiday parties and invitations

· How to survive potentially awkward moments with other people

· Where to find comfort, strength, and hope in a seemingly hopeless time

Those who attend will receive practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and suggestions for daily help through the holiday season.

For more information or to register call EUM Church at 937-548-3211.

Jeff Harper is Lead Pastor at EUM Church. The contemporary worship services are Saturday at 6:30 pm and Sunday at 9:00 and 10:30 am at the Worship Center located at 1451 Sater Street. Kids’ Ministry is available for kids in ages 3 through grade 4 on Saturday nights at 6:30 PM and ages 0 through grade 6 at the 9:00 and 10:30 services. Grades 7-8 meet at the 9:00 and 10:30 am services. The Downtown Campus, 111 Devor Street, houses the offices. For more information, go to www.eumchurch.org or call 937-548-3211.