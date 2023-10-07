Roberts opens Hayner series

Amanda Roberts

TROY — Hayner’s annual chamber series will open on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the lovely East Room. This concert series takes place on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. It is hosted by Steven Aldredge who is Music Director of Opera at Wright State University and is a collaborative pianist and composer in his own right. This free series is an intimate experience that allows concert musicians the opportunity to speak directly to the audience about what inspires them about their selections. The series is free to the public and an excellent opportunity for students of music to gain new perspective on their instruments from professional musicians.

The Oct. 31 concert will feature a special program with Amanda Roberts on hammered dulcimer. Amanda is a multi-talented musician who has held collaborative piano posts with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus and the Dayton Chamber Singers and was a member of COCOA (Composers of Ohio Collaborative Organization for Acoustic Music) in Dayton. She has appeared as a percussionist and pianist with several orchestras along with the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America and Band of Flight. In 2017 she won the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship and is an active composer, performer and teacher of the dulcimer.

The Drawing Room Chamber Concert series is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, our loyal sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org .