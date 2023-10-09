Fentanyl found during traffic stop

Allen Lamb

DARKE COUNTY — On Oct. 9, at approximately 2:03 a.m., Darke County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a gold PT Cruiser after discovering it had fictitious license plates. During the course of the investigation criminal indicators were observed and a Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 was requested to the scene.

The K9 gave a positive alert to the vehicle resulting in a probable cause search being conducted. As the driver, Jonathon Pritchett, 43, of Marion, Ind., exited the vehicle, a syringe was observed underneath the driver’s seat.

A bag containing suspected fentanyl was located on Pritchett’s passenger, Allen Lamb, 35, of Marion, Ind. During the search of the vehicle, other drug paraphernalia items were located along with an additional bag containing suspected fentanyl was located.

Pritchett was placed under arrest for possession of fentanyl (Felony 5).

Lamb was placed under arrest for possession of fentanyl (Felony 1).