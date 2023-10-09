VHS Class of 1988 reunion

VERSAILLES — Graduates from the Versailles High School Class of 1988 gathered at the Versailles K of C Hall on Sept. 30 to share stories and pay tribute to their lifelong friendships honoring the past while celebrating current successes. A close-knit class of 88 students, a moment of prayer was offered to remember those who have passed on – Josh Eiting, David Pohl, Matt Wuebker. Plans were made to formally gather in 2028 for the 40th reunion. Special thanks to this year’s reunion co-coordinators David DeLaet, Deb Hemmelgarn, Julia Kremer, and Stefanie Monnin.