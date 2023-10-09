VHS Class of 1988 reunion

Shown are (front row) Julie (Platfoot) Gibbons, Jenny (Gehret) Broering, Dan Didier, Becky Grisez, Lisa Huelskamp, Jackie (Schlater) McEldowney, Julia (Drees) Kremer, Brenda (Mangen) Dirksen; (middle row) Lisa (Meier) Bertke, Brenda (Groff) Broering, Annette (Gehron) Schroyer, Matt Keihl, Deb (Hesson) Hemmelgarn, Aimee (Stucke) Hoelscher, Stephani (Neff) Deeter, Jim Gigandet; (back row) Chris York, Matt Barga, David DeLaet, Stacie (Hoelscher) Bergman, Ken Brown, Stefanie (Miller) Monnin, and Lee Gehret. Not pictured but in attendance were Kevin Baltes, Tim Huber, Brenda (Subler) Pohl, Dean Treon, and Dan Watren.

VERSAILLES — Graduates from the Versailles High School Class of 1988 gathered at the Versailles K of C Hall on Sept. 30 to share stories and pay tribute to their lifelong friendships honoring the past while celebrating current successes. A close-knit class of 88 students, a moment of prayer was offered to remember those who have passed on – Josh Eiting, David Pohl, Matt Wuebker. Plans were made to formally gather in 2028 for the 40th reunion. Special thanks to this year’s reunion co-coordinators David DeLaet, Deb Hemmelgarn, Julia Kremer, and Stefanie Monnin.

