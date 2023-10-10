The Promise coming to TCC

The Promise

GREENVILLE — The Promise is a faith based ministry that travels nationally sharing the message of Jesus Christ in song and the words of their testimonies. The group is out of Nashville, Tenn. Formed in 2010 the group is now in their twelfth year of ministry. They are called The Promise because they sing about the greatest promise – Jesus Christ.

They have appeared on TBN, at Dollywood, the Kentucky State Fair and have made multiple appearances at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge Tennessee. They have won many music awards and had several songs on the gospel music charts.

Debra Peele lives in Brentwood Tennessee, Teresa Scudder lives in Bowling Green Kentucky and Jeremy Cato currently resides in Gallatin Tennessee. They have all been singing for many years and have answered God’s call to the ministry of The Promise trio.

The Promise will be appearing at Triumphant Christian Center Sunday, Oct. 22. The free concert begins at 6 p.m. The address is 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville.