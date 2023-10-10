Local Briefs

Singles Dance is Oct. 28

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Oct. 14. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Locking Up Otis. Food will be available, as well as a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome – single or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Special Announcement – The Oct. 28 dance will be Halloween themed with treat bags and cupcakes provided. Costumes are optional. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday bingo. For questions, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-3664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

ESC meeting changed

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board’s meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m., has been changed to Monday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville, Ohio 45331. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.