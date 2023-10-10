Performers needed for concert series

PORTLAND, Ind. — Arts Place is accepting proposals for performances for its outdoor 2024 Summer Concert Series. All proposals should be family friendly.

Arts Place is a non-profit regional arts provider serving east central Indiana and west central Ohio through three centers: the Jay County Campus of Arts Place (Portland, IN), the Auglaize/Mercer Center of Arts Place (St. Marys, OH), and the Blackford County Arts Center (Hartford City, IN). These performances will be presented through the Jay County Campus of Arts Place where the very first performance series began in January of 1975.

One of Arts Place’s core values is to make the arts accessible to everyone in our community; and our FREE summer concert series is one of the ways we carry out that mission. The Hudson Family Park Amphitheatre in Portland, Indiana is the perfect venue to bring music right to our hometown. Everyone is welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and snacks (though food trucks and vendors have options to sell too).

Each year is something new!

Event Date/Time: July 2024 through October 2024.

Evening performances are ideal, and they are open to considering week nights.

Proposals will be accepted until the performance slots are filled.

Event Location: Hudson Family Park Amphitheatre, 509 South Wayne St, Portland, IN 47371

Inclement Weather: Since the summer concert series is an outdoor venue, concerts will be postponed and rescheduled for inclement weather.

Proposal Submission: https://myartsplace.org/performances/jay-county-campus-performances

The performance committee will periodically review submissions and contact artists under consideration for additional information.

For more information or questions on how to be involved, please contact Arts Place by calling 260-726-4809 or emailing [email protected].