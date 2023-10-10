Books and Spooks Halloween distribution

VERSAILLES — On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Versailles FFA will be joining in on the Halloween fun with its first ever Books and Spooks.

This first time event, taking place during the village’s annual Trick or Treat, will help spread agricultural literacy through agricultural related books. Pre-K through fourth graders, and all in between, will find something to love in their tent located in front of the Versailles Board of Education building. A variety of books will be available, all providing some aspect of agricultural information designed for children.

The event is sponsored by the Versailles FFA, but was also in part made possible by the Darke County Foundation and Worch Library. They hope to see you at the first annual Books and Spooks on Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.