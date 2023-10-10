Versailles FFA holding annual fruit sales

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are occurring now through Nov. 6. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past.

This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious Apples, Ohio Gold Delicious Apples, Ohio Gala, Ohio Fuji Apples, Ohio Apple Mix (Red, Gold Delicious and Fuji), Navel Oranges, Pink Grapefruit, Clementine “ cuties” Mixed Fruit (Navels, Clementine, Pink Grapefruit, and Ohio Red Delicious Apples), Mixed Fruits/Peanuts Decorative Basket, and D’Anjou Pears. All fruit will be sold in full boxes, half boxes, and fourth boxes.

Also being sold are Chocolate Covered Pecans, Shelled Pecan Halves, Whole Cashews, Mixed Nuts, Peanut Brittle Bites, Honey Krunch Peanuts, Southern Fried Skinless Peanuts, Butter Toffee Peanuts, Roasted and Salted Almonds, Peanut Gift Pack, and a Chocolate Nut Gift Pack (Almonds and Cashews).

Also available is Ohio Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Country Style Beef Hickory Jerky, Ohio Signature Beef Sticks Original and Spicy, and Amish Genuine Trail Bologna. The cheeses available are Amish Colby Cheese, Amish Mild Swiss Cheese, Amish Marble Cheese, Amish Pepper Jack Cheese, Amish Lacey Baby Swiss, Amish Horseradish Cheese, Amish Bacon Cheese, Amish Mozzarella Cheese, Amish Pepperoni Cheese, Amish Jumpin Jack Cheese (marble with peppers), and a special gift box that includes Bologna, Colby, Swiss, and Marble cheeses. BD Yummers is also offering their barbeque sauce. Items include BD Yummers Sweet and Smokey BBQ sauce, Mildly Spicy BBQ sauce, Yummers Island Marinade BBQ, a gallon of Sweet and Smokey and a gallon of the Mildly Spicy BBQ sauce. A barbeque sauce gift available includes 2 jars of Sweet and Smokey, 1 jar of Mildly Spicy and 1 jar of Island Barbeque in a gift box with Christmas wrapping. Red or green decorative fruit baskets are also available and include: a can of honey roasted peanuts, grapefruit, navels oranges, tangelos, red apples and gold apples.

Additional products include: Buff Lo Di and local honey from FFA member, Lauren Grogean, in which his honey serves as the Supervised Agriculture Experience Project. The honey available includes 8 ounce and 20 ounce mugs.

They are requiring all orders to be prepaid. If you have any questions or would like to purchase any product please contact any Versailles FFA Member, you can call the Ag. Department at 526-4427, ext. 3113 and ask for Mrs. Wuebker or 937-526-4427, ext 3138 and ask for Taylor Bergman or email them at [email protected] or [email protected] now through Nov. 6.