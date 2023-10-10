Two taken to MV Hospital after crash

Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire and Rescue and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On Oct. 10, at approximately 5:51 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire and Rescue and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the intersection of Gordon-Landis Road and Grubbs-Rex Road for a two-vehicle injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2011 Chevy Express van driven by Matthew Joslin 49, of Gordon, was traveling northbound on Gordon-Landis Road when he collided with a silver 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Harley Rehmert, 22, of Arcanum, who was traveling eastbound on Grubbs-Rex Road and failed to stop at the intersection.

The van traveled off the right side of the roadway causing the van to overturn and ejecting Joslin. Joslin was transported to Wayne HealthCare before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Rehmert was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Greenville Township Rescue.