Greenville boys soccer honors Jack Chick on senior night

GREENVILLE — The regular season came to a close for the Greenville boys soccer team. They hosted Sidney on Oct. 10 on Senior Night.

The team had the chance to honor senior Jack Chick before the game and subbed him out at the end of the game as the crowd gave him a round of applause.

Head coach Ethan Cundiff said while he may not have been a captain, Chick was a leader on and off the field. He was more than just an athlete.

“He’s a great kid, he’s involved in the community. He’s going to do great things moving forward,” Cundiff said.

The Green Wave fell early in this one as the Yellowjackets scored four goals in the first ten minutes. After the slow start, the team started to play better and got into the offensive zone.

Like they have all season, the players got chances to move around to different positions. With a small roster, Cundiff has given the players the opportunity to learn different positions. It’s in case they need someone to step up at a certain spot and to find the right combination.

The Green Wave kept playing with great effort and weren’t afraid to get physical. They didn’t let up even after giving up the early set of goals.

The Sidney defense held Greenville scoreless. The Green Wave made some runs towards the net, but couldn’t get enough shots off to put much pressure on Sidney.

The team ends the season with a 0-14-0 record and a 0-9 conference record. Despite the winless season, the team kept working and improved over the course of the season.

“We didn’t have the season we wanted. But, we improved each and every game. The score lines don’t prove that, but the kids know that each and every day they got better this season. That’s what we can do high school sports wise. Get better everyday and build our character,” Cundiff said.

This season was a right step in the direction of improving the team and the program. They will only graduate Chick and have the rest of the team returning.

It was a big developmental year for the team. They can use this season as a stepping stone towards improving more next season.

“We have four or five juniors, the rest sophomores and one freshman. We’ll get a couple players coming in next year and build off this season,” Cundiff said.

The Green Wave will be a 14 seed in the upcoming postseason tournament in Division II. They will play the winner of the one seeded Tippecanoe and the 12 seeded Urbana on the road on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

