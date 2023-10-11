October is Audiology Awareness Month

GREENVILLE — Beltone Hearing & Audiology is celebrating Audiology Awareness for the month of October. Dr. Kylie Young is a clinical audiologist with over 10 years experience of diagnosing and treating patients with hearing and balance disorders. Dr. Young received her Bachelor’s from The Ohio State University where she majored in Speech & Hearing Science. After graduation, she attended Ball State University where she received her Doctorate in Audiology.

Dr. Young was born and raised in Darke County and has been with Beltone Hearing & Audiology since 2014. She and her husband purchased the practice in 2016. Dr. Young stated: “I’ve always known that I wanted to help individuals with hearing loss. I was diagnosed with a hearing loss at the age of 4 and have been wearing hearing aids ever since. I really enjoy working with all types of patients and their family on a daily basis to not only educate those on hearing loss, but also treat them. It is such a rewarding field and being a private practice owner has always been a dream of mine.”

During the month of October, Beltone Hearing & Audiology will be offering free hearing screenings to members of the community. If you or someone you know needs their hearing evaluated, contact our office at 937-548-4242 to get started today. Dr. Young is accepting new patients at the Greenville, Eaton, and Celina offices.