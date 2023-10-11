Weldys are Pumpkin Show Grand Marshals

Dallas and Martha Weldy

BRADFORD — Dallas and Martha Weldy, of Bradford, were named the Grand Marshals for the 2023 Bradford Pumpkin Show.

The Weldys started setting up the display building in 1981. They also worked in the souvenir stand for several years. Dallas was a board member, and president of the Pumpkin Show until 2009. They have been married for 55 years, spending 30 years as business owners of Weldy’s Dairybar. Dallas also serviced as a councilman and was mayor of the Village of Bradford for many years.

They have resided in Bradford all their lives, they have three children, 13 grandchildren and have been blessed with three great grandchildren.