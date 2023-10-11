AG Yost to speak on Issues 1 and 2.

AG Dave Yost

GREENVILLE ─ The Darke County Republican Executive Committee met recently to finalize plans for its 2023 Republican Hog Roast.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will be the featured speaker for the Oct. 15 event. Yost will be speaking on Ballot Issues One and Two appearing on the Nov. 7 general Election Ballot.

“Please join us for the upcoming GOP Hog Roast, where you will hear the pros and cons of Issues One and Two. A free meal will be available and a Right to Life march will be held after the Hog Roast Event,” said Darke County Executive Committee Chairman Katie DeLand.

Yost served as Ohio Auditor of State from 2011-2019 and has been Ohio Attorney General since 2019. He attended The Ohio State University and Capital University Law School.

The Hog Roast will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the Colliseum on the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Admission and meal are free. For questions, contact Chairman DeLand at 937-424-7086.