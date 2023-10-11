GMS celebrates Homecoming Week

Greenville Middle School recently celebrated Homecoming Week. Students in fifth through eighth grade showed their school spirit by participating in the dress up days. This year’s theme was Road Trip through the USA 2023. Monday was Jersey Day - wear a sports jersey to represent the city/state/country of your favorite team; Tourist Tuesday - dress up like a tourist of a location that you’ve been to, would like to visit, or just look like you’re ready to travel; Western Wednesday - time to wrangle up your finest western wear; Thursday was Class State/Colors Day - 5th Grade, Alaska and Gray; 6th Grade, Ohio and Black; 7th Grade, South Carolina and Yellow, and 8th Grade, Washington D.C., Red, White, and Blue; and Friday was Green and White. Submitted photos Greenville Middle School recently celebrated Homecoming Week. 