Four Lady Wave soccer seniors honored on Senior Night

The Lady Wave soccer seniors (from L to R): Joslyn Crist, Emma Kiracofe, Kaelyn Gump and Josie Madden. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Coaches Catilin Beasecker and John Tabler sub out their seniors at the end of the game to walk off Harmon Field one last time.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave soccer team ends their regular season at home on Senior Night against an 11-win Sidney team.

The team honored seniors Emma Kiracofe, Josie Madden, Kaelyn Gump and Joslyn Crist. Coach Caitlin Beasecker said this group of seniors are a great group on and off the field.

“Overall, they’re wonderful girls. They’re great out here on the field, they’re encouraging. All of them are out here giving advice to the players and different things like that. Off the field, they’re all around great girls,” Beasecker said.

The game didn’t go the Lady Wave’s way as Sidney grabbed an early lead with three goals within a seven-minute span. The Lady Yellowjackets extended their lead after halftime and held the Lady Wave scoreless.

Greenville continued to play physical and had some scoring chances. The team played aggressive and was able to move the ball down the field.

But, they couldn’t get one to go in. As the final minute started to tick off the clock, the four seniors were subbed out. They received one last round of applause as they played their last game at Harmon Field.

The team will wait until Oct. 19 to play their tournament game as they await the winner of the two seed Archbishop Carroll and the nine seed Indian Lake. The Lady Wave will be on the road for their playoff matchup starting at 7 p.m.

Beasecker said with the extra time, they will continue to work on the basics. They will work on dribbling, trapping and passing.

It will also be more time for the team to bond and enjoy each before the postseason begins. It will be the team’s last ride together.

“Of course just bonding even more with the girls and all of them being able to spend that extra time together. Just becoming closer still,” Beasecker said.

Greenville ends the regular season with a 1-14-2 record and a 1-8 conference record.

