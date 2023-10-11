Commissioners recommend Shinn Bros. to Versailles

Darke County Commissioners meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Oct. 10 with all three commissioners present, Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes.

After receiving bids for the Versailles North Central Area Waterline Improvement project, the commissioners approved a letter of recommendation and notice of award to Shinn Bros., Inc. With a bid price of $1,279,000. According to Mike Busse, this project will take care of some of the oldest water lines in the village. Commissioner Aultman explained $500,000 of the project was provided by a Community Development Block Grant for critical infrastructure needs. The remainder of the cost will be paid for by the Village of Versailles. Busse said the Versailles Village Council will now decide if they want to move forward with the lowest bidder and the county’s recommendation.

Commissioners approved a construction contract and approved the notice to proceed with Advanced Excavating & Demo, LLC for the demolition of a portion of the former Gettysburg School. The company’s bid of $108,750 was accepted. The remediation of the building has been completed. The demolition company will have until March 1, 2024, to clear the building. According to Aultman, they have worked it out with the demolition company to save some of the bricks, and other pieces of history associated with the building. If a time capsule is found, it will be turned over to the village. Funding is available because the building has been declared a Brownfield Site.

The Commissioners approved a fund transfer to cover the maintenance agreement for Darke County’s voting machines. The cost is $36,000. Aultman pointed out the county decided to stretch the cost of the agreement out over several years.

A similar resolution for the Darke County Court of Common Pleas/Clerk Computerization was passed. This was three-year agreement in order to spread out the cost. This year’s cost is $30,000.

Darke County Economic Development Director Mike Bowers addressed the commissioners and introduced Denise Elsas. She is the new workforce development specialist for his office. She is replacing Tamala Marley who will be retiring at the end of November. “We look forward to the different programming that she will be part of,” said Bowers.

Bowers shared that National Manufacturing Day was successful with all eight schools in the county participating. He said the opportunity was given to 650 sophomores. Host manufacturers were Whirlpool Corporation, Jafe Decorating, Superior Aluminum Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Klockner Pentaplast, Mori Roku Technology North America (formerly GTI), Fort Recovery Industries, and Arch Cutting Tools. “Very nice event. It just showed the kids opportunities, not just on the manufacturing flood, but other opportunities for employment at our manufacturers, locally.”

