You Decide – Voters have until Nov. 7 to vote

DARKE COUNTY — The 2023 Primary Election began this week with absentee balloting. Between now and Tuesday, Nov. 7 you get to decide who you want to represent you are which issues you will or won’t support. The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird provides this list of candidates and issues. We’ve listed all races – contested and unopposed.
To have a ballot sent to your home, visit https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-voting/ for information and instructions.
In person absentee voting can be completed at the Darke County Board of Elections, 300 Garst Ave., Greenville. The times and dates are as follows:
Monday, Oct. 16-Friday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday Oct. 23 – Friday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5, 1-5 p.m.
GREENVILLE
There are no contested races for the city’s administration or city council. Names that will appear on the ballot are as follows: Jeffrey D. Whitaker for mayor; Kimberly K. Davis for auditor; Michael Rieman, director of law; Clarence Godwin, city council 1st ward; Delores A. Ely, city council 2nd ward; Leon E. Rogers, city council 3rd ward; and Christopher R. Norris, city council 4th ward.
ANSONIA
Ansonia residents will need to decide between Theodore Joseph Adkins and Nathan Stafford for mayor. Only one person has filed to run for village council. Jeff Gariety is seeking one of the two seats available.
ARCANUM
There are two candidates for mayor in Arcanum with Joe LeMaster and Bonnie L. Millard running for that seat. Two seats are available on council with three candidates running. The candidates are Tammy Bruner, Rick Genovesi and Chloe Price.
BURKETTSVILLE
Joseph T. Stammen is the write-in candidate for mayor in Burkettsville. No candidates filed for the two council seats available in the village.
BRADFORD
There are no contested races in Bradford with Don Stump running for mayor and Galen Balmert and Robert L. Daugherty running for the two seats available on council.
CASTINE
There is a contested race for mayor in Castine with Randy L. Clark and William C. Collins running for that position. No candidate filed for the two village council seats up for election.
GORDON
There are no contested races in Gordon with Mark Lawson running for mayor and Zachary Holman and Christopher D. Suggs running for the two council seats available.
GETTYSBURG
There are no contested races in Gettysburg with Mike Shives running for mayor and Daniel May running for one of the two seats available on council.
HOLLANSBURG
There are no contested races in Hollansburg with Matt Harrison running for mayor. No candidate filed for the two seats available on council.
ITHACA
There are no contested races in Ithaca with Lyla J. McCoy running for mayor. No candidate filed for the two seats available on council.
NEW MADISON
There are no contested races in New Madison. No candidate filed for the mayor’s seat. Gail A. Farmer is running for one of the two seats available on council.
NORTH STAR
There are no contested races in North Star. Douglas Niekamp and Jason Stammen are running for the two open seats on council. No candidate filed for the mayor’s seat.
NEW WESTON
There are no contested races in New Weston. Brad Birt is running for mayor and no candidate filed for the two council seats available.
OSGOOD
No candidate filed for mayor of Osgood or the two council seats that are available.
PALESTINE
There are no contested races in Palestine with David A. Brewer running for mayor. No candidate filed for the two council seats.
PITSBURG
There are no contested races in Pitsburg. John O’Dell is running for mayor and Debra O’Dell is running for one of the two seats available on council.
ROSSBURG
There are no contested races in Rossburg. Danny Howe is running as a write-in candidate for mayor. No candidate filed for the two council seats.
UNION CITY
Duane K. Pouder and Chiane Tedrow are facing off in the race for mayor in Union City. Kirk Eric Rust is the only candidate for the two council seats available.
VERSAILLES
Todd Dammeyer is running unopposed in the race for mayor in Versailles. There are three candidates for two council seats. Alma Broerman and Erin Shaffer are write-in candidates and Karla Dieringer will appear on the ballot.
WAYNE LAKES
There are no contested races in Wayne Lakes. Linda M. Clark is running for mayor. No candidate filed for the two council seats.
YORKSHIRE
No candidates filed for the mayor’s seat or the two council seats in Yorkshire.
ADAMS TOWNSHIP
Dave W. Brewer and John Petitjean are candidates for the one trustee seat available. Charity Hutt is running unopposed for the fiscal officer position.
ALLEN TOWNSHIP
Chris A. Mestemaker and Trisha Brown are running unopposed for the trustee and fiscal officer positions in Allen Township.
BROWN TOWNSHIP
Nathan L. Midlam and Mary K. Riffle are running unopposed for the trustee and fiscal officer positions in Brown Township.
BUTLER TOWNSHIP
Tyler Subler is running unopposed for the trustee position in Butler Township. No candidate filed to run for fiscal officer.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
Kim A. Myers and Caleena Hesler are running unopposed for the trustee and fiscal officer positions in Franklin Township. Susan T. Miles is running unopposed for fiscal officer.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP
Bob Fiste and Cathy Mikesell are running unopposed for the trustee and fiscal officer positions in Harrison Township.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Caleb Threewits is running for the one full-term trustee seat available in Jackson Township. No candidate filed for the unexpired term. Heather Cox and Jessica L. Gower are on the ballot for the fiscal officer position.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
There are no contested races in Liberty Township. Scott Brewer is running for a full term as trustee and Curtis Hiatt is running for an unexpired term as trustee. Deborah Kuhnle is running for fiscal officer.
MISSISSINAWA TOWNSHIP
There are no contested races in Mississinawa Township with Eric J. Barga running for trustee and Sherry Dirksen running for fiscal officer.
MONROE TOWNSHIP
There are no contested races in Monroe Township with Kevin McKibben running for trustee and Allie Oswalt running for fiscal officer.
NEAVE TOWNSHIP
There is a contested race for trustee in Neave Township. Zebulon G. Kirby and Jason Rice are seeking the one seat available. Karin Aslinger is running unopposed for fiscal officer.
PATTERSON TOWNSHIP
There are no contested races in Patterson Township. Amuel F. Pohlman is running for trustee and Kathleen M. Grieshop is running for fiscal officer.
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP
There are no contested races in Richland Township. Bruce Knick is running for trustee and Danielle Oliver is running for fiscal officer.
TWIN TOWNSHIP
There are no contested races in Twin Township. Jerry E. Snyder is running for trustee and Ashley Lea Jones is running for fiscal officer.
VAN BUREN
There are no contested races in Van Buren Township. Chad Warner is running for trustee and Diane Smith is running for fiscal officer.
WABASH TOWNSHIP
Alex Davis and Mark B. Rismiller are seeking the one trustee seat available in Wabash Township. Carolyn Wilker is running unopposed for fiscal officer.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Mark A. Cox and Heinrick Post are weeking the one trustee seat available in Washington Township. Melissa Brawley is running unopposed for fiscal officer.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
There are no contested races in Wayne Township. Michael J. Lawrence and Teresa M. Slonkosky are running for trustee and fiscal officer.
YORK TOWNSHIP
There are no contested races in York Township. James Zumbrink and Alan J. Stammen are running for trustee and fiscal officer.
SCHOOLS
AUGLAIZE COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 3 – TERM COMM 01/01/24 – Mark J. Francis, Christa Heckman, David Shephard
DARKE COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – No Candidate Filed
MERCER COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Janet Bruns
MERCER COUNTY – Member Of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Melissa Hoying, Patricia Wendel – Write-in
MIAMI COUNTY – Member Of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Janel Hodges, Myrna K. Yoder
MIDWEST REGIONAL SUB-DISTRICT #3 – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 1 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – No Candidate Filed
PREBLE COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – No Candidate Filed
PREBLE COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Kevin Johnston
ANSONIA LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Ron Barga, Daryl Riffle, Reese Walters
ARCANUM-BUTLER LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Kelly J. Norris
ARCANUM-BUTLER LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Mike Fearon, Eric W. Moore, Mark S. Trask
BRADFORD EVSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Holly Hill
BRADFORD EVSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Maria Brewer, Scott Swabb
FRANKLIN MONROE LSD – Member of Board Of Education Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Jana Baker
FRANKLIN MONROE LSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Jason D. Baker, Rodney Baker, Rick Filbrun, Rachel Heck
FT. RECOVERY LSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Chris Duhamel, Mitch Fullenkamp, Dee Grieshop, Greg Lefevre, Donald Wendel
FORT LORAMIE LSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Lynn Deloye, Lisa Ruhenkamp, Vernon F. Siegel, Jr., Thomas R. Wisener
GREENVILLE CSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Jim Sommer, Kristi Strawser, Thomas E. Warner
MINSTER LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Sara B. Corona, Ted Oldiges
MARION LOCAL SD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Randy Bruns, Shannon M. Everman, Tim Pohlman
MISSISSINAWA VALLEY LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Amy C. Hanes
MISSISSINAWA VALLEY LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Todd W. Grow, Casey Miller, Scott Stachler
NEWTON LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Bridget Haines, Nathan Oburn
NORTHMONT CITY SD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Jeffery Blair, Karl Espeleta, Nick Orrill
NATIONAL TRAIL LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Greg McWhinney
RUSSIA LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Douglas Hoying, Jeffery J. Prenger
ST. HENRY CONSOLIDATED LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Paul Moorman, Brad Nerderman
TRI-COUNTY NORTH LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Rodney Schaar, Larry Seibel, Vickie Lynn Woodyard
TRI-VILLAGE LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Timothy M. Bevins, Justin Spencer
VERSAILLES EVSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Jacob Broering, Gregory A. Luthman, Christine Prakel
MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE
DARKE COUNTY – Judge of Municipal Court Vote For No More Than 1 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Julie L. Monnin
MIAMI COUNTY – Judge of Municipal Court Vote For No More Than 1 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Samuel Huffman
ISSUES
State Issue 1 – A Self-Executing Amendment Relating to Abortion and Other Reproductive Decisions
State Issue 2 – To Commercialize, Regulate, Legalize, and Tax the Adult Use of Cannabis
Issue 3 – Township of Washing – Property Tax – Renewal – 1 mill – 5 Years – Current Expenses
Issue 4 – Greenville City School District – Property Tax – Renewal – 2 mills – 5 Years – Permanent Improvements
Issue 5 – Marion Local School District – Income Tax & Bond Issue Income Tax: Additional – 0.5% – 30 Years – Commencing 1/1/2024 – Current expenses Bond Issue: Principal $12,315,000 – Rate 5.3 mills – 30 Years – New construction, improvements, renovations and additions to school facilities, together with equipment, furnishings, technology, site improvements and all necessary appurtenances thereto
Issue 6 – Minster Local School District – Property Tax – Replacement – 0.2 mill – 5 Years – Recreation
Issue 7 – Northmont City School District – Property Tax – Additional – 5.5 mills – 10 Years – Providing for the emergency requirements of the school district
Issue 8 – Tri County North Local School District – Income Tax – Renewal – 1% – 5 Years – Current Expenses
Issue 9 – Darke County Park District – Property Tax – Renewal – 0.5 mill – 10 Years – Parks & Recreational Purposes
Issue 10 – Unincorporated Areas of County, except Adams, Brown, Greenville, Greenville Township – Electric Aggregation
Issue 11 – Village of Ansonia – Property Tax – Renewal – 2.6 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses
Issue 12 – Village of Arcanum – Property Tax – Replacement – 0.5 mill – 5 Years – Current Expenses
Issue 13 – Village of Arcanum – Property Tax – Replacement – 1.6 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses
Issue 14 – Village of Castine – Property Tax – Renewal – 1 mill – a continuing period of time – Fire Protection
Issue 15 – Village of Castine – Property Tax – Renewal – 2 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses
Issue 16 – Village of Pitsburg – Property Tax – Renewal – 2 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses
Issue 17 – Village of Union City – Property Tax – Additional – 9 mills – a continuing period of time – Fire protection and emergency medical services
Issue 18 – Village of Wayne Lakes – Property Tax – Renewal – 7 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses
Issue 19 – Greenville City 4-A – Local Option – Sunday Sale of Wine and Mixed Beverages, and Spirituous Liquor – F.O.E. Aerie 2177 Greenville, 113-115 E. Third St., Greenville
Issue 20 – Harrison East and New Madison – LOCAL OPTION – Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor – RWS & MLS Enterprises LLC dba Schlechty’s Sports Bar & Grill, 124 W. Washington St., New Madison
Issue 21 – Monroe Township and Pitsburg Village – LOCAL OPTION – Sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor – Tin Roof Tavern, LLC, 127 N. Jefferson St., Pitsburg
Issue 22 – Monroe Township and Pitsburg Village – LOCAL OPTION – Sunday Sale of Wine and Mixed Beverages and Spirituous Liquor – Tin Roof Tavern, LLC, 127 N. Jefferson St., Pitsburg
The Daily Advocate/Early Bird lets You Decide. We do not endorse candidates or issues, but provide a forum for candidates to share their information. Information is shared across our media platforms including The Daily Advocate, The Early Bird, DailyAdvocate.com and social media through local candidate and issue announcements, letters to the editor and video debates/forums. For more information, email Editor Ryan Berry at [email protected].