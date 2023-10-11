You Decide – Voters have until Nov. 7 to vote

DARKE COUNTY — The 2023 Primary Election began this week with absentee balloting. Between now and Tuesday, Nov. 7 you get to decide who you want to represent you are which issues you will or won’t support. The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird provides this list of candidates and issues. We’ve listed all races – contested and unopposed.

To have a ballot sent to your home, visit https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-voting/ for information and instructions.

In person absentee voting can be completed at the Darke County Board of Elections, 300 Garst Ave., Greenville. The times and dates are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 16-Friday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday Oct. 23 – Friday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 1-5 p.m.

GREENVILLE

There are no contested races for the city’s administration or city council. Names that will appear on the ballot are as follows: Jeffrey D. Whitaker for mayor; Kimberly K. Davis for auditor; Michael Rieman, director of law; Clarence Godwin, city council 1st ward; Delores A. Ely, city council 2nd ward; Leon E. Rogers, city council 3rd ward; and Christopher R. Norris, city council 4th ward.

ANSONIA

Ansonia residents will need to decide between Theodore Joseph Adkins and Nathan Stafford for mayor. Only one person has filed to run for village council. Jeff Gariety is seeking one of the two seats available.

ARCANUM

There are two candidates for mayor in Arcanum with Joe LeMaster and Bonnie L. Millard running for that seat. Two seats are available on council with three candidates running. The candidates are Tammy Bruner, Rick Genovesi and Chloe Price.

BURKETTSVILLE

Joseph T. Stammen is the write-in candidate for mayor in Burkettsville. No candidates filed for the two council seats available in the village.

BRADFORD

There are no contested races in Bradford with Don Stump running for mayor and Galen Balmert and Robert L. Daugherty running for the two seats available on council.

CASTINE

There is a contested race for mayor in Castine with Randy L. Clark and William C. Collins running for that position. No candidate filed for the two village council seats up for election.

GORDON

There are no contested races in Gordon with Mark Lawson running for mayor and Zachary Holman and Christopher D. Suggs running for the two council seats available.

GETTYSBURG

There are no contested races in Gettysburg with Mike Shives running for mayor and Daniel May running for one of the two seats available on council.

HOLLANSBURG

There are no contested races in Hollansburg with Matt Harrison running for mayor. No candidate filed for the two seats available on council.

ITHACA

There are no contested races in Ithaca with Lyla J. McCoy running for mayor. No candidate filed for the two seats available on council.

NEW MADISON

There are no contested races in New Madison. No candidate filed for the mayor’s seat. Gail A. Farmer is running for one of the two seats available on council.

NORTH STAR

There are no contested races in North Star. Douglas Niekamp and Jason Stammen are running for the two open seats on council. No candidate filed for the mayor’s seat.

NEW WESTON

There are no contested races in New Weston. Brad Birt is running for mayor and no candidate filed for the two council seats available.

OSGOOD

No candidate filed for mayor of Osgood or the two council seats that are available.

PALESTINE

There are no contested races in Palestine with David A. Brewer running for mayor. No candidate filed for the two council seats.

PITSBURG

There are no contested races in Pitsburg. John O’Dell is running for mayor and Debra O’Dell is running for one of the two seats available on council.

ROSSBURG

There are no contested races in Rossburg. Danny Howe is running as a write-in candidate for mayor. No candidate filed for the two council seats.

UNION CITY

Duane K. Pouder and Chiane Tedrow are facing off in the race for mayor in Union City. Kirk Eric Rust is the only candidate for the two council seats available.

VERSAILLES

Todd Dammeyer is running unopposed in the race for mayor in Versailles. There are three candidates for two council seats. Alma Broerman and Erin Shaffer are write-in candidates and Karla Dieringer will appear on the ballot.

WAYNE LAKES

There are no contested races in Wayne Lakes. Linda M. Clark is running for mayor. No candidate filed for the two council seats.

YORKSHIRE

No candidates filed for the mayor’s seat or the two council seats in Yorkshire.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP

Dave W. Brewer and John Petitjean are candidates for the one trustee seat available. Charity Hutt is running unopposed for the fiscal officer position.

ALLEN TOWNSHIP

Chris A. Mestemaker and Trisha Brown are running unopposed for the trustee and fiscal officer positions in Allen Township.

BROWN TOWNSHIP

Nathan L. Midlam and Mary K. Riffle are running unopposed for the trustee and fiscal officer positions in Brown Township.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP

Tyler Subler is running unopposed for the trustee position in Butler Township. No candidate filed to run for fiscal officer.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

Kim A. Myers and Caleena Hesler are running unopposed for the trustee and fiscal officer positions in Franklin Township. Susan T. Miles is running unopposed for fiscal officer.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP

Bob Fiste and Cathy Mikesell are running unopposed for the trustee and fiscal officer positions in Harrison Township.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Caleb Threewits is running for the one full-term trustee seat available in Jackson Township. No candidate filed for the unexpired term. Heather Cox and Jessica L. Gower are on the ballot for the fiscal officer position.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

There are no contested races in Liberty Township. Scott Brewer is running for a full term as trustee and Curtis Hiatt is running for an unexpired term as trustee. Deborah Kuhnle is running for fiscal officer.

MISSISSINAWA TOWNSHIP

There are no contested races in Mississinawa Township with Eric J. Barga running for trustee and Sherry Dirksen running for fiscal officer.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

There are no contested races in Monroe Township with Kevin McKibben running for trustee and Allie Oswalt running for fiscal officer.

NEAVE TOWNSHIP

There is a contested race for trustee in Neave Township. Zebulon G. Kirby and Jason Rice are seeking the one seat available. Karin Aslinger is running unopposed for fiscal officer.

PATTERSON TOWNSHIP

There are no contested races in Patterson Township. Amuel F. Pohlman is running for trustee and Kathleen M. Grieshop is running for fiscal officer.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP

There are no contested races in Richland Township. Bruce Knick is running for trustee and Danielle Oliver is running for fiscal officer.

TWIN TOWNSHIP

There are no contested races in Twin Township. Jerry E. Snyder is running for trustee and Ashley Lea Jones is running for fiscal officer.

VAN BUREN

There are no contested races in Van Buren Township. Chad Warner is running for trustee and Diane Smith is running for fiscal officer.

WABASH TOWNSHIP

Alex Davis and Mark B. Rismiller are seeking the one trustee seat available in Wabash Township. Carolyn Wilker is running unopposed for fiscal officer.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Mark A. Cox and Heinrick Post are weeking the one trustee seat available in Washington Township. Melissa Brawley is running unopposed for fiscal officer.

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

There are no contested races in Wayne Township. Michael J. Lawrence and Teresa M. Slonkosky are running for trustee and fiscal officer.

YORK TOWNSHIP

There are no contested races in York Township. James Zumbrink and Alan J. Stammen are running for trustee and fiscal officer.

SCHOOLS

AUGLAIZE COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 3 – TERM COMM 01/01/24 – Mark J. Francis, Christa Heckman, David Shephard

DARKE COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – No Candidate Filed

MERCER COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Janet Bruns

MERCER COUNTY – Member Of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Melissa Hoying, Patricia Wendel – Write-in

MIAMI COUNTY – Member Of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Janel Hodges, Myrna K. Yoder

MIDWEST REGIONAL SUB-DISTRICT #3 – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 1 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – No Candidate Filed

PREBLE COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – No Candidate Filed

PREBLE COUNTY – Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Kevin Johnston

ANSONIA LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Ron Barga, Daryl Riffle, Reese Walters

ARCANUM-BUTLER LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Kelly J. Norris

ARCANUM-BUTLER LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Mike Fearon, Eric W. Moore, Mark S. Trask

BRADFORD EVSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Holly Hill

BRADFORD EVSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Maria Brewer, Scott Swabb

FRANKLIN MONROE LSD – Member of Board Of Education Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Jana Baker

FRANKLIN MONROE LSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Jason D. Baker, Rodney Baker, Rick Filbrun, Rachel Heck

FT. RECOVERY LSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Chris Duhamel, Mitch Fullenkamp, Dee Grieshop, Greg Lefevre, Donald Wendel

FORT LORAMIE LSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Lynn Deloye, Lisa Ruhenkamp, Vernon F. Siegel, Jr., Thomas R. Wisener

GREENVILLE CSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Jim Sommer, Kristi Strawser, Thomas E. Warner

MINSTER LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Sara B. Corona, Ted Oldiges

MARION LOCAL SD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Randy Bruns, Shannon M. Everman, Tim Pohlman

MISSISSINAWA VALLEY LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 1 Unexpired Term To End 12/31/25 – Amy C. Hanes

MISSISSINAWA VALLEY LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Todd W. Grow, Casey Miller, Scott Stachler

NEWTON LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Bridget Haines, Nathan Oburn

NORTHMONT CITY SD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Jeffery Blair, Karl Espeleta, Nick Orrill

NATIONAL TRAIL LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Greg McWhinney

RUSSIA LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Douglas Hoying, Jeffery J. Prenger

ST. HENRY CONSOLIDATED LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Paul Moorman, Brad Nerderman

TRI-COUNTY NORTH LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 3 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Rodney Schaar, Larry Seibel, Vickie Lynn Woodyard

TRI-VILLAGE LSD – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Timothy M. Bevins, Justin Spencer

VERSAILLES EVSD – Contested Race – Member of Board of Education Vote For No More Than 2 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Jacob Broering, Gregory A. Luthman, Christine Prakel

MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE

DARKE COUNTY – Judge of Municipal Court Vote For No More Than 1 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Julie L. Monnin

MIAMI COUNTY – Judge of Municipal Court Vote For No More Than 1 – Term Comm 01/01/24 – Samuel Huffman

ISSUES

State Issue 1 – A Self-Executing Amendment Relating to Abortion and Other Reproductive Decisions

State Issue 2 – To Commercialize, Regulate, Legalize, and Tax the Adult Use of Cannabis

Issue 3 – Township of Washing – Property Tax – Renewal – 1 mill – 5 Years – Current Expenses

Issue 4 – Greenville City School District – Property Tax – Renewal – 2 mills – 5 Years – Permanent Improvements

Issue 5 – Marion Local School District – Income Tax & Bond Issue Income Tax: Additional – 0.5% – 30 Years – Commencing 1/1/2024 – Current expenses Bond Issue: Principal $12,315,000 – Rate 5.3 mills – 30 Years – New construction, improvements, renovations and additions to school facilities, together with equipment, furnishings, technology, site improvements and all necessary appurtenances thereto

Issue 6 – Minster Local School District – Property Tax – Replacement – 0.2 mill – 5 Years – Recreation

Issue 7 – Northmont City School District – Property Tax – Additional – 5.5 mills – 10 Years – Providing for the emergency requirements of the school district

Issue 8 – Tri County North Local School District – Income Tax – Renewal – 1% – 5 Years – Current Expenses

Issue 9 – Darke County Park District – Property Tax – Renewal – 0.5 mill – 10 Years – Parks & Recreational Purposes

Issue 10 – Unincorporated Areas of County, except Adams, Brown, Greenville, Greenville Township – Electric Aggregation

Issue 11 – Village of Ansonia – Property Tax – Renewal – 2.6 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses

Issue 12 – Village of Arcanum – Property Tax – Replacement – 0.5 mill – 5 Years – Current Expenses

Issue 13 – Village of Arcanum – Property Tax – Replacement – 1.6 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses

Issue 14 – Village of Castine – Property Tax – Renewal – 1 mill – a continuing period of time – Fire Protection

Issue 15 – Village of Castine – Property Tax – Renewal – 2 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses

Issue 16 – Village of Pitsburg – Property Tax – Renewal – 2 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses

Issue 17 – Village of Union City – Property Tax – Additional – 9 mills – a continuing period of time – Fire protection and emergency medical services

Issue 18 – Village of Wayne Lakes – Property Tax – Renewal – 7 mills – 5 Years – Current Expenses

Issue 19 – Greenville City 4-A – Local Option – Sunday Sale of Wine and Mixed Beverages, and Spirituous Liquor – F.O.E. Aerie 2177 Greenville, 113-115 E. Third St., Greenville

Issue 20 – Harrison East and New Madison – LOCAL OPTION – Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor – RWS & MLS Enterprises LLC dba Schlechty’s Sports Bar & Grill, 124 W. Washington St., New Madison

Issue 21 – Monroe Township and Pitsburg Village – LOCAL OPTION – Sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor – Tin Roof Tavern, LLC, 127 N. Jefferson St., Pitsburg

Issue 22 – Monroe Township and Pitsburg Village – LOCAL OPTION – Sunday Sale of Wine and Mixed Beverages and Spirituous Liquor – Tin Roof Tavern, LLC, 127 N. Jefferson St., Pitsburg

The Daily Advocate/Early Bird lets You Decide. We do not endorse candidates or issues, but provide a forum for candidates to share their information. Information is shared across our media platforms including The Daily Advocate, The Early Bird, DailyAdvocate.com and social media through local candidate and issue announcements, letters to the editor and video debates/forums. For more information, email Editor Ryan Berry at [email protected].