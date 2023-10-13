Get involved: Attend a Postcard Party

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Democratic & Independent Women’s Group is hosting its final Postcard Party of the year Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route, Greenville.

The postcards will remind folks to get out and vote YES on Issue 1 on or before Nov. 7. Postcards, pens, scripts and addresses will be provided. Issue 1 yard signs will also be available.

If attending, a sheet of postcard stamps and/or snacks to share would be appreciated.

Postcard Parties are a great way to be involved in the political process while enjoying the company of like/minded neighbors. Even if you have never attended one of this group’s meetings, you are welcome to attend. And bring a friend!

Please note: State Route 502 is closed between Bakers Store-Greenville Road, west of the Nature Center due to construction.