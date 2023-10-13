Annual Holiday Evening to be held Nov. 29

PIQUA — The 26th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a performance by the Charger Music Society, followed by music on three stages beginning simultaneously at 6:30 p.m. Each ticket purchased directly benefits student scholarships at Edison State and provides patrons with access to three performances, heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and two complimentary beverages.

“The Edison Foundation has enjoyed kicking off the holiday season in the northern Miami Valley for over two decades with Holiday Evening at Edison State,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, Vice President of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation. “This year, we’re excited to highlight regional entertainment on three stages combined with great food, drink, and fellowship!”

This year’s multi-stage event will feature regional artists Cory Breth, Honey and Blue, and Quintessential Winds, who will deliver a unique holiday mix as they provide guests with a memorable experience.

Cory Breth is a singer-songwriter based out of Tipp City whose songs aim to challenge, inspire, and encourage listeners. Honey and Blue is a self-described blend of pop and soul music fronted by singer-songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. Established in 2011, Quintessential Winds is a traditional woodwind quintet that offers a range of performances to satisfy diverse audiences, from classical music lovers to bold drama, pop, and bubbling humor.

Holiday Evening is The Edison Foundation’s most successful fundraiser—and has become a holiday staple for many in the region. The event raised nearly $58,000 in 2022 alone. Thanks to this success, 106 Edison State students from Darke, Miami, Shelby, Preble, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Logan, Mercer, and Montgomery counties have been offered over $122,660 in scholarships for the 2023–2024 academic year.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. The Edison Foundation accomplishes this through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

To purchase tickets for Holiday Evening at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/he. To learn more, email Dr. Hanes at [email protected] or call 937-778-7806. If you would like more information about becoming an event sponsor or to be added to the event mailing list, email The Edison Foundation at [email protected].