Pinnacle of career

Dear Editor,

It has been my privilege to work for 40 plus years in Columbus on behalf of Greenville, Darke County and West Central Ohio. My efforts have been expended sharing the assets we possess so that others will emulate us.

On October 6, 2023, The Darke County Center for the Arts and the Darke County Park District dedicated the Buchy Bench on the Darke County Art Trail next to the Buchy Mile. To say that I am so honored to receive this accolade is an understatement of my inner feelings.

My thanks go to Andrea Jordan and the Directors of the DCCA, Roger Van Frank and the Commissioners and Directors of the Darke County Park District, and Donna Collins and The Ohio Arts Council for making this incredible recognition occur.

My greatest appreciation is given to Mr. Darryl Mehaffie, who is a Board member of the Ohio Arts Council, Darke County Center for the Arts, and the Darke County Park District. His leadership in leading the Buchy Bench to fruition was yeoman and he has my eternal thanks.

I thank God every day for living in Greenville, Ohio, and all of Darke County and West Central Ohio has my forever gratitude for presenting me the pinnacle of my career.

Most sincerely,

Jim Buchy

Greenville