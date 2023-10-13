KTL celebrates 20th anniversary

Pictured are KTL owners Desteni Mason, John Heath, and Kristina Heath. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — KTL Performance Mortgage, a locally owned and locally operated mortgage broker, is proud to announce the celebration of its 20-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2003, KTL Performance Mortgage has maintained an ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in the home loan industry.

In the past 20 years, KTL Performance Mortgage has grown from a small organization with a single office and a single loan product. It now offers a wide range of home loan solutions, including FHA, VA, USDA, and Conventional loans. KTL Performance Mortgage provides lending services to homebuyers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida. As a result of this continued growth and expansion, the organization opened branch offices in Richmond, Indiana in 2019, and Muncie, Indiana in 2022.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our organization and how much we’ve evolved in the past 20 years,” remarked Desteni Mason, founding partner of KTL Performance Mortgage. “I truly believe that our success is due to our passion, our dedication, and our ethics. We love what we do, who we do it for, and who we do it with. Our entire team values every single one of our clients and our business partners, and we recognize how lucky we are to have the opportunity to make dreams come true.”

KTL Performance Mortgage is owned by Desteni Mason, Kristina Heath, and John Heath. The three partners are all licensed Mortgage Loan Originators actively working with area homebuyers. They are joined on the KTL Executive Leadership team by Leah Dumas, Craig Allen, Zach White, Sara Maham, and Brittani Hines.

At KTL Performance Mortgage, the guiding principles are Knowledge, Trust, and Love. The KTL team’s intention is to deliver an excellent homebuying experience for every client, every time. They pride themselves on assisting homebuyers and homeowners in all stages of life. KTL offers many programs, including options for homebuyers with lower credit scores and 100% financing programs for buyers without a down payment.

To learn more about KTL Performance Mortgage’s 20th Anniversary, go to: https://performancemortgageone.com/ktl-news/20-year-anniversary/

About KTL Performance Mortgage: KTL Performance Mortgage is a mortgage broker, providing home loans in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida. The company works with over 12 different lenders and specializes in FHA, VA, Conventional, and USDA home loans.