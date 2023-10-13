Versailles Utilities Dept. receives awards

Kyle Francis (right), Village of Versailles assistant village manager, receives an AMP Safety Awards presented by Jim Eberly of American Municipal Power. Submitted photos Village of Versailles lineworker, Luke Cox (right), has been awarded the AMP Hard Hat Safety Award, presented to him by Jim Eberly of American Municipal Power. Submitted photos

COLUMBUS — The Village of Versailles was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2023 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference.

The Village of Versailles Utilities received a Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category, and AMP announced that a utility employee will be receiving an AMP Hard Hat Safety Award.

The AMP Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category recognizes the utility for no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries.

The AMP Hard Hat Safety Award recognizes a utility employee who adheres to on-the-job safety procedures, promotes electric safety within their department and is 100 percent safety conscious. Versailles Utilities lineman, Luke Cox, has been awarded the AMP Hard Hat Safety Award this year.

“Safety is a priority at AMP, and we commend the efforts of our members and wish congratulations to all those awarded,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP vice president of technical services and compliance.

The AMP Annual Conference took place Sept. 25–27 in Columbus. The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.