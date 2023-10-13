It’s show time – be there

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

Darke County Center for the Arts opens its 2023-2024 Artists Series at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville with “ArtRageous,” a true celebration of the arts entirely appropriate for the first presentation of DCCA’s Sapphire Season celebrating 45 years of promoting the arts in our community. “ArtRageous” is a troupe of artists, singers, dancer, musicians, and misfits who started as a group of friends performing street theatre in Vancouver. Together they opened a non-profit theater focusing on children’s entertainment; however, that building burned to the ground along with all of their props and puppets. “ArtRageous” literally rose from the ashes of that disaster to become a traveling troupe that has performed all over the world as they pay tribute to their roots while sharing their passion with the world.

As a community of people who live and breathe the arts, creativity, and inspiration, “ArtRageous” brings its members’ passion for the arts to the stage, sending a message that the arts are integral to human existence. Their high energy show combines all the arts on one stage in a frenzy of movement and color; audiences receive the artists’ message with enthusiasm, and sing, dance, or clap along. This unique show combines captivating vocals, intricate choreography, and exciting music with the visual arts, and culminates in a gallery of finished paintings that will be auctioned off following the performance. As if all this were not enticing enough, each scene or musical number includes some form of audience participation!

Now for some people, the previous statement will strike fear in their hearts, as they have absolutely no desire to step in front of an audience. Frankly, I have never understood that reaction. To begin with, I am already deeply involved in the show (if it is a good one), so I am already participating. And I know that whatever I am asked to do will be fun! So I see no reason to refrain from having fun, whether anyone is watching or not. However, only those brave enough to volunteer will be invited on stage to join in the creativity. More timid audience members will simply remain seated while following mild instruction for their participation in the show.

The “ArtRageous” troupe presents a unique performance that is a one-of-a-kind experience for audience members; this integral spontaneous unique-ness makes it somewhat difficult to describe what audience members will actually see at the performance they are attending. Just know that it will be engaging, energizing, and a whole lot of fun for all involved. “ArtRageous” will also be performing at St. Clair Memorial Hall for junior high students from all Darke County and Greenville City schools on October 19 and 20; these Arts In Education performances are presented at no charge to students.

Tickets to DCCA’s Artists Series presentation of “ArtRageous” are only $25 dollars; student tickets are half price. To get yours, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at darkecountyarts.org, or visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are 9:30 a.m. til noon and 1 p.m. til 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Or purchase your tickets for the entire Artists Series season, which includes performances by comedian Rex Havens, Celtic rock group Derina Harvey Band, and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra; season tickets are $100, a savings of $20 off the cost of individually purchasing tickets. Additionally, DCCA ‘s Special Event featuring founding member of the Grammy-nominated Stray Cats Lee Rocker on Saturday, February 24 , 2024 can be added to your season ticket package for just $25, also adding to the bargain with an additional saving of $5. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show, which starts at 7 p.m.

A performance offering humor and audience interaction while incorporating all of the arts on one stage combined with the actual production of artworks that audience members can purchase and take home as a memorable souvenir of a one-of-a-kind experience certainly sounds like a not-to-be-missed show. So don’t miss it!