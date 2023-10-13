Spirit honors farmers with first-aid kits

HOUSTON — As area farmers were hard at work in the fields on Wednesday, employees of Spirit EMS were out canvassing area farm fields to show their appreciation as the nation celebrates National Farmer Appreciation Day today.

On Wednesday morning, three groups of Spirit EMS employees began stopping at farm fields throughout Loramie and Washington townships in Shelby County. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

“As a family owned and operated business, we’ve pledged to give back to the community that we so proudly serve,” said Brian K. Hathaway, President/CEO of Spirit EMS. “Passing out the first-aid kits is just another way to show how much we truly care about those we serve and protect in Shelby County and the areas beyond.”

Hathaway, an FFA alumni himself, said the idea to give out complimentary first-aid kits came from the idea of FFA members from area chapters taking meals to farmers in the fields last year. After seeing how well-received it was by the farmers last year, Spirit EMS made plans to do it again this year.

“Growing up on a family farm myself, I understand and appreciate the importance of farm safety,” Hathaway explained. “Speaking from experience, I can tell you oftentimes having a first-aid kit was an afterthought when you really needed one. However, the kits we are giving out are well equipped with supplies to take care of those minor injuries one might encounter while out in the fields or doing work around the farm.”

Among those Spirit EMS employees helping distribute the first-aid kits on Wednesday were President/CEO Brian K. Hathaway, Operations Manager Brian R. Brown, Career/Life Coach Anita Miller, Executive Administrative Assistant Amanda Fore, Advanced EMT Jeremy Miller, and EMT Alberto Benitez.

While the company began its distribution of kits throughout Shelby County as a start, they plan to pass out the remaining first-aid kits as they travel throughout the area they service in western Ohio and eastern Indiana this week.

Spirit EMS reminds everyone to be cautious and mindful of farm machinery on the roadway as harvest is in full swing. Likewise, they encourage farmers to stay safe as they harvest area fields and make sure, as they travel from one field to another, to have the equipment well lighted as darkness sets in.

“As EMS providers, our mission is to promote the health, safety, and wellness of everyone through encouragement to always be thinking of personal safety first,” Hathaway said. “It’s our hope they’ll never need our first-aid kit, but they now have the assurance of knowing it’s there should the unforeseen need arise.”