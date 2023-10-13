Supporting Parks
Dear Editor,
This November 7th our Darke County voting population will have opportunity to support the Darke County Park District. By voting yes to continue this existing property tax, you give opportunity to every member of our communities to enrich their lives and strengthen their bodies and minds. Even though the Darke County Park District is based in Greenville, all communities in Darke County have received grants through Darke County Park District to improve their home town parks. I encourage each of you to get out and enjoy the parks in our beautiful Darke County. This levy is a renewal, not a new tax. Vote YES to continue the existing operating levy for Darke County Parks on November 7th.
Janelle Cross
Greenville