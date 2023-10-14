Ansonia and Versailles boys, FM girls conference cross country champions; CC roundup

The Ansonia boys cross country team are WOAC champions. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The Franklin Monroe girls cross country team are WOAC champions. The Versailles boys cross country team are MAC champions.

DARKE COUNTY — The high school cross country teams competed in their league championships on Oct. 14. Here are where the county schools finished in their respective conference.

WOAC:

At Preble Shawnee, the Ansonia boys cross country team became the first team in Ansonia hist0ry to win the WOAC title. Matthew Lee finished first once again in the event with a time of 17:14.17. Bennett Lehman finished second with a time of 17:31.74 and Ethan Sparks took seventh with a time of 18:17.20. For the girls, Peyton Billenstein took second with a time of 22:06.07. Olivia Creager took fifth with a time of 22:34.62 and Irene Tovar Tejedor took 24th with a time of 26:00.56.

The Arcanum boys team took third overall. Malachi Wright took 12th with a time of 18:27.09. Kolin Frazee took 14th with a time of 18:30.34 and Micah Arbogast took 16th with a time of 18:42.53. For the girls, Arianne Garrison took seventh with a time of 22:45.48. Shyanna Cunningham took 32nd with a time of 27:26.86 while Gabrielle Brown and Danicka Michael took 38th and 39th with times of 29:09.5 and 29:18.91.

The Franklin Monroe boys team took sixth. Sam Haney took 13th with a time of 18:28.02. Parker Patrick took 27th with a time of 19:27.23 and Vail Cox took 33rd with a time of 19:48.73. The Lady Jets took first overall as a team and are WOAC champions. For the girls, Sami Stull took sixth with a time of 22:37.96. Sydney Baker took eighth with a time of 22:55.73 and Mia Brookey took tenth with a time of 23:25.92.

For Mississinawa Valley boys, Daniel Hartzell took 17th with a time of 18:45.91. For the girls, Rachael Philiposian took first with a time of 21:51.22. Ingrid Ojeda took third with a time of 22:14.86 and Kayaa Mote took 12th with a time of 23:36.25.

The Tri-Village boys team took seventh. Chris Brinley took 25th with a time of 19:19.37. Aden McConachie took 29th with a time of 19:31.82 and Carsen Dyson took 47th with a time of 20:48.96. For the girls, Addison Pipenger took 23rd with a time of 25:42.11.

For Bradford, Kyree Roberts took 53rd with a time of 22:08.97. Stephen Stewart took 55th with a time of 22:16.00 and Owen Bleachler took 60th with a time of 23:28.77. For the girls, Savannah Beachler took ninth with a time of 23:19.40. Natalie Wood took 13th with a time of 23:48.42 and Aaliyah Biddlestone took 40th with a time of 29:19.06.

MAC:

At Coldwater High School, the Versailles boys cross country team claimed a MAC title with a first place finish. Tony Moorman finished third overall with a time of 16:17.57. Cameron Magoto finished ninth and Jackson Spitzer finished 11th with times of 17:07.37 and 17:14.49. Marcus Briscoe and Tony Spitzer finished 12th and 13th repectively. The girls team finished third in the event. Meredith Barga finished seventh with a time of 19:49.99. Ava Rismiller took tenth with a time of 20:11.54 and Gabby Spitzer finished 26th with a time of 21:26.37.

MVL:

At Piqua, the Greenville boys team took fifth overall. Trey Rammel took 17th with a time of 17:25.77. Coleman McNulty took 27th with a time of 17:56.76 and Dominic Tanner took 29th with a time of 17:57.49. The Lady Wave took third overall. Clair Rammel took 17th, Ava Glass took 18th and Megan Lind took 19th. Rammel ran for a time of 22:20.95, Glass for a time of 22:27.05 and Megan Lind for a time of 22:28.61.

