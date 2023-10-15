ArtRageous opens Sapphire Celebration

Submitted photo Darke County Center for the Arts Sapphire Celebration 2023-2024 Artists Series season opens Saturday, Oct. 21 with “ArtRageous,” the show, billed as a fusion of live art, rock concert, imaginative movement, vocal performance, and comedy will be a one-of-a-kind experience for concert-goers. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts Sapphire Celebration 2023-2024 Artists Series season opens Saturday, Oct. 21 with “ArtRageous;” the show, billed as a fusion of live art, rock concert, imaginative movement, vocal performance, and comedy will be a one-of-a-kind experience for concert-goers, according to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “This troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms and musical genres throughout the evening, resulting in a uniquely entertaining show culminating in a gallery of finished paintings,” Mr. Warner stated. In a change from past seasons, “ArtRageous” as well as all other Artists Series shows will start at 7 p.m.

The “ArtRageous” troupe brings a message of the arts being an integral and valuable part of human existence, a serious message presented in a quite entertaining manner and with a lot of audience participation. Brave audience members may be invited on stage to assist with the creative activity; each scene or musical number includes some sort of audience participation. At the end of the performance, the entire audience is invited to view the exclusive artworks created during the presentation, meeting the troupe members and taking photos while walking through the gallery of newly created art. A signature of ArtRageous artwork is the opportunity for audience members to bring up a t-shirt, hat, or pair of shoes, step into the free ArtRageous Splatter Station, and have your gear turned into a custom art piece.

DCCA’s Sapphire Season celebrates 45 years of presenting and promoting the arts and encouraging cultural enrichment in our community. “Opening our Sapphire Celebration with this exciting multi-faceted show is entirely fitting,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “We invite the community to celebrate with us—while also having a really good time,” she concluded.

“ArtRageous” is sponsored by Rodney Oda, Park National Bank , and the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations.Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

ArtRageous will also be performing at St. Clair Memorial Hall for junior high students in all local schools on October 19 and 20 as part of DCCA’s Arts In Education program; all AIE shows are presented at no charge to the students. Tickets for the Artists Series ArtRageous performance cost $25; student tickets are half price. To order yours, contact DCCA at darkecountyarts.org or call 937-547-0908.