Two arrested during B&E

Joseph Martin

GREENVILLE — On Oct. 15, at approximately 3:10 a.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to 7679 Greenville Celina Road in reference to a Breaking and Entering in progress.

When Deputies arrived, they located Joseph Martin, 29, of Dayton, and Karina Brown, 27, of Winchester, Ind.

Investigation revealed Martin attempted to steal a trailer and several other items on the property. During the crime Martin jumped a security fence to gain access to other property. Deputies arrived on scene before any theft could occur. Greenville Police Department was also called to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Martin was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering and Felony Theft. Brown was arrested and charged with Felony Obstructing Justice.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.