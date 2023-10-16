Versailles loses close one to Coldwater, Ansonia grabs share of WOAC title; week nine football roundup

Senior Joel Gehret ran physical all game long, even scoring a touchdown from the one-yard line. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the week nine high school football games around the county.

Versailles 14 (7-2, 5-2) at Coldwater 21 (9-0, 7-0)

The Tigers came up just short on the road against an undefeated Coldwater team. Head coach Ryan Jones said in this game between two evenly matched teams, it came down to execution.

“Same things we talked about that are important in every big game. Turnovers, all phases of the game and special teams. We had our chances for sure tonight, we just came a little short,” Jones said. “We have to clean up some execution. I got to get better as a coach for sure.”

The big plays helped both teams score. Coldwater junior quarterback Baylen Blockberger had a 47-yard pass that helped set up his nine-yard touchdown pass. A 40-yard Coldwater run helped set up another Blockberger touchdown to go up 14-0.

Then for Versailles, senior quarterback Michael Osborne found senior Lane Bergman for a 43-yard completion down to the one-yard line. Senior Joel Gehret scored on the next play. On fourth down, Osborne scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown and the game was tied 14-14.

Coldwater responded and drove down the field to take a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter. The Tigers had two more possessions to tie or take the lead, but couldn’t finish off the drive.

Jones said he is proud of how his guys and his coaching staff prepared for this game. He felt that everyone gave it their all during this game.

He also said even with a tough stretch of games ahead going into the postseason, he is confident the team will bounce back from this game like they did early this season.

“I have every confidence that we will because that’s the character of our guys. I don’t question that for a minute. It’s one of those things when you lose, you got to get to the film, evaluate where things went wrong as a team. But then as a coaching staff, you evaluate yourself as well,” Jones said.

Versailles will host the 8-1 Minster Wildcats on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com

Around the county:

Ansonia 48 (9-0, 7-0) at Preble Shawnee 20 (6-3, 5-2)

The Tigers claimed at least a share of the WOAC title with the road win over the Arrows. Senior Keegen Weiss had 358 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Weiss also led the team in tackles with 11. Ansonia will have a chance to claim an outright title as they host Mississinawa Valley on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Arcanum 47 (3-6, 2-6) vs Dixie 7 (3-6, 2-6)

The Trojans scored 37 points in the first half and didn’t trail against the Greyhounds. Freshman quarterback Bishop Cartwright had two passing touchdowns, one to senior Devin Craport and one to senior Dakota Kendig. Craport also had 124 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. Senior Blake Weaver and junior Truman Knaus each had a rushing touchdown as well. Craport also added on a pick six to his stat sheet. Arcanum will travel to Bradford on Oct. 20 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Tri-Village 48 (8-1, 7-1) vs Bradford 6 (4-4)

The Patriots outgained the Railroaders, 350-183. Tri-Village did their damage through the air with 224 passing yards. The defense held Bradford to 28 total rushing yards as a team. Bradford junior Owen Canan had 155 yards passing and a touchdown pass to senior Trey Schmelzer. Bradford will host Arcanum on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Tri-Village will travel to National Trail on Oct. 20 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Greenville 6 (0-9, 0-8) at Xenia 43 (5-4, 4-4)

Xenia snapped a four-game losing streak with the win over Greenville. Senior Evan Manix took the game’s opening kickoff 97 yards for the touchdown. Xenia rushed for 262 yards as a team. Senior Elijah Johnson had 128 yards rushing and senior Jace Jones had 105 yards rushing. Jones had two rushing touchdowns. Greenville will host West Carrollton on Oct. 20 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Mississinawa Valley 21 (0-9, 0-7) vs Tri-County North 38 (4-5, 3-4)

On Oct. 12, the Blackhawks couldn’t come away with the win over the Panthers. Tri-County North rushed for 343 yards with senior Colten Vanwinkle having 306 yards himself and three touchdowns. Senior Anthony Ibarra had two rushing touchdowns and sophomore Kyle Wehrkamp had a rushing touchdown. Wehrkamp also had 230 yards passing. Junior Leland Kauffman had 109 yards receiving. Mississinawa Valley will travel to Ansonia on Oct. 20 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

