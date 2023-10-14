Baker running for FM school board

Rodney Baker

PITSBURG — Rodney Baker, a 1985 graduate of the Franklin Monroe High School, is announcing his candidacy for one of the open four-year terms on the Fraklin Monroe school board. In the past you may have seen Baker taking photographs at one of the school functions or sporting events or attending a school board meeting. He loves his school and tries to show his support by being as active as he can. The Baker’s have had four generations graduate from Franklin Monroe, the last being Baker’s daughter.

Baker will eagerly tell anyone that Franklin Monroe is the greatest school in the world. He is very proud of the Jets and wants to ensure their continued success for many generations to come. He feels increasing student enrollment, expanding the college credit plus programs and increasing community awareness and involvement in the school are important goals for the school to pursue.

When asked why he was running for the school board position he stated that he had been approached in the past by people who felt he would be an asset to the board. He thought about running in the past but the timing was never right until now. He feels that by running for school board he can give back to the school and the community for the positive impact they have had in his life.

Baker would appreciate your vote on November 7, 2023. Go Jets!!!

If you have any questions or words of encouragement, please direct them to the committee to elect Rodney J. Baker at [email protected].

