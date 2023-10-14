Waymire announces campaign for prosecutor

Laura Waymire

GREENVILLE — Laura Waymire of Greenville has officially submitted her petition and announced that she is running for Prosecuting Attorney of Darke County as a Republican in 2024.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination for Prosecuting Attorney,” said Waymire. “I love Darke County and am excited about the opportunity to serve in my own community as Prosecuting Attorney. I would appreciate your support and vote in the coming months.”

Born and raised in Darke County, Waymire graduated from Ansonia High School in 2000 where she was Salutatorian of her class. Upon graduation, Waymire attended Ball State University where she earned her degree in paralegal studies and consumer finance and is a graduate of Ohio Northern University College of Law, where she also served as a member of the Editorial Board of the Law Review. Prior to law school, Waymire worked as a paralegal in Darke County for eight years.

Waymire has experienced the struggles that Darke County citizens face. “The negative effects of drug addiction in our county are terrible. In my experience as a defense attorney, I’ve seen how treatment for addiction is overwhelmingly more effective than incarceration. But people are responsible for their actions, and incarceration is needed for those who are a threat to society,” she said.

Waymire has been a practicing attorney since 2015 and is currently a full-time Assistant Public Defender in Shelby County, Ohio, where she represents citizens accused of felonies. In private law practice, she focuses on Guardian Ad Litem cases and estate planning. In addition to her work as an attorney, Waymire serves on the Board of Directors for Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio since May 2016 and was the Board President from May 2018 until April 2023. Waymire has raised her two children in Darke County and currently resides in Greenville with her daughter and two dogs. Her son is attending Miami University in Oxford.

Waymire added, “My years of experience as an Assistant Public Defender have shown me how the criminal justice system can and should work smoothly. As your Prosecuting Attorney, I will fight for justice as well as fairness for all.”

