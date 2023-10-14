DCCA brings magician to Beanz Bakery

Submitted photo Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2023-2024 Coffee House Series continues on Thursday, Oct. 26 with a first-time presentation at Beanz Buttercream Bakery in downtown Greenville; David Anthony will perform his magic at the intimate venue. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2023-2024 Coffee House Series continues on Thursday, October 26 with a first-time presentation at Beanz Buttercream Bakery in downtown Greenville; David Anthony will perform his magic at the intimate venue. According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, the arts organization is excited to be utilizing the newly available event space, and happy to be cooperating with Beanz’ staff to create a memorable event. The show starts at 7 p.m.

“Audiences of all ages will love this show,” Mr. Warner said, explaining that David Anthony combines magic with comedy and audience participation to provide a memorable experience for all involved. A Cleveland native, David Anthony’s love of magic began when he was given a magic kit at age five. He gave his first performance at age 12, and three years later attended his first magic convention. Since then, he has won numerous competitions with his award-winning act as he continues to develop even bigger and better routines while entertaining thousands of fans across the nation.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA’s Coffee House Series presents first-rate entertainment in an intimate setting at a low ticket cost, offering an up-close and personal experience with extraordinarily talented artists Tickets for the Coffee House performance by David Anthony are $15, and can be purchased on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, and, if any remain, will be available at the door the night of the show. David Anthony will also be performing for high school students in all local schools October 23 through 27, as part of DCCA’s Arts In Education program. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and SISCO. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. This series also receives support from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, an organization working to keep the arts alive forever in our community.