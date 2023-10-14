UC Lions get tour of Vision Corner

Union City Lions President Troy Rose is shown with Union City, Ind. Mayor Chad Spence. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Lions Club of Union City met on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Community Room in downtown Union City. The meeting started with a meal of ham and beans, fried potatoes, and cornbread that was enjoyed by the 20 members in attendance.

The program for the evening was a tour of Vision Corner directed by Union City Mayor Chad Spence. Vision Corner (the old Apothecary Shoppe building) is located on the corner of Columbia and Pearl Streets in downtown Union City and is a big piece of Union City’s efforts to revitalize its downtown area. Mayor Spence led the group through the building explaining how the concept got its start, where funding has come from, and explained what would be housed in the different spaces in the building. He answered the club member’s many other questions about the building’s history and its future uses. Funding for Vision Corner has come from many directions including the State of Indiana, Randolph County, and local businesses.

Vision Corner will become the home of two school-based enterprises, KISS TV and Apache Design. Kiss is one of only four school-based TV stations in the state of Indiana and Apache is a student-run printing business. Other space in Vision Corner will be used as classroom space for small business development. Upstairs will have a room to house RESC’s E-Sports program and classroom space for Ivy Tech Community College. Also included will be an EMT training room and a Medical Assistant Training room facilitated by Ivy Tech and Reid Health.

Mayor Spence shared that Vision Corner is a “work in progress’ and what is contained in the facility may very well change over the years as community needs change. Hopes are to have a ribbon cutting in April to officially open Vision Corner. Thanks to Union City Mayor, Chad Spence, for a very informative program.