King supports lowering property taxes

King

COLUMBUS — State Representative Angie King (R-Celina) supported the passing of the Ohio Homeowners Relief Act, legislation to help fight the steep rise in property taxes around the state.

The legislation will modify the procedures used by the Tax Commissioner to conduct property tax sales assessment ratio studies.

“Across the district we are seeing anywhere from 15 to 60% increases on property valuations,” said King. “With these dramatic of increases it is a real challenge for homeowners to financially prepare for the year-over-year increases. We are in real danger taxing our seniors, who live on a fixed income, right out of their homes.”

To help slow the rapid increase in taxes the Tax Commissioner will work with local elected officials will average the past three years of a county’s property evaluations in order to determine the property tax. Currently property taxes are calculated every year.

The Ohio Homeowners Relief Act now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.