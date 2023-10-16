Powell backs resolution in Support of Israel

Powell

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) voted to approve and cosponsored a resolution recently that supports Israel. The legislation passed overwhelmingly in the Ohio House.

“The attacks against the people of Israel are vile and detestable,” Powell said. “There is no moral equivalency. Alongside my colleagues in the Ohio House, we express our unwavering support for our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel.”

The resolution comes after the terrorist organization known as Hamas attacked the State of Israel, killing hundreds of civilians.

At this time, it has been reported the attacks have also killed 30 Americans.

The fight between Israel and Hamas is ongoing.